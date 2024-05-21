Firebirds release home game schedule for Western Conference Finals

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have released their home game schedule for the Western Conference Finals. Following a three-game sweep of the Ontario Reign over the weekend, the conference finals will begin on Wednesday, May 29 at 7 p.m. at Acrisure Arena. Full home schedule below. Game 1: Wednesday, May 29 at 7 p.m. Game 2: Friday, May 31 at 7 p.m. *Game 6: Monday, June 10 at 7 p.m. *Game 7: Wednesday, June 12 at 7 p.m. The Firebirds will be on the road for games 3, 4 and if necessary, game 5. Tickets are available on http://www.cvfirebirds.com