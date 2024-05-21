Legal Laughs: local legal industry “honored” at roast

The 44th Annual Bird Awards and Distinguished Judges Night recently took place at the Sun City Mountainview Ballroom in Palm Desert. "It’s judges and attorneys making fun of themselves and each other and we come together to do it," said Marty Mueller, former president of the Desert Bar Association. The Bird Awards are a lighthearted event where members of the local legal industry perform a musical theatre parody that makes kangaroo court seem civilized. Helping lead this year’s show is employment lawyer Karen Sloat, who says this event both roasts and recognizes members of the Desert Bar Association for making some of the biggest blunders inside the courtroom. "Your cell phone went off when you’re arguing to the judge, the jury didn’t understand what you were saying, the judge said something completely inappropriate that came out on a transcript," she said. "There’s no end to finding out what we can make fun of." These awards started in the late 1970’s to poke fun at our legal community. This year’s theme was, "The Wizards of Laws" where performers sang lyrics that could qualify as contempt of court. "It allows the entire group of legal professionals to do something fun every year and it brings us all closer in the courtroom," said Rob Soda of the Law Offices of Soda & Greenberg. From the courtroom to center stage, the Bird Awards are showcasing the lighter side of the legal field. "We want the community to know that even though we fight in court, we’re going to get along and have fun," Sloat said. This story was written and reported by Kai Beech.