Memorial Day At Palm Springs Air Museum

If you didn’t get the chance to visit the temporary Vietnam Memorial Wall that just left Desert Hot Springs, there are still other activities planned in the Valley to honor our fallen heroes. The Palm Springs Air Museum will hold its annual Memorial Day Air Fair and Flower Drop. The event will feature a brief memorial service, as well as flight exhibitions and activities throughout the day. Of course, the main event will be the Fly-By and Flower Drop of over 3,000 red and white carnations from a bomber plane.