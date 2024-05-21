NBC Palm Springs Emmy Nominations

It’s an exciting day here at NBC Palm Springs! The official Emmy nomination cards for the teams storm coverage arrived in the mail. Tim, Olivia, Carmela, Tiani, and Jerry along with out news director David Reese all received a nomination for breaking news coverage the night Tropical Storm Hilary hit. And Carmela received a second nomination for her story about a man who got swept away in floodwaters. The ceremony is June 15th in Rancho Mirage.