News
Nearly 1,000 College of the Desert Students Walk Today
Nearly 1,000 students from College of the Desert took part in the 60th commencement ceremony today. Graduates walked across the stage at Acrisure Arena not too long ago. Commemorating their hard work and dedication over the past several years. Today’s ceremonies will recognize students in physical therapy, basic peace officer training, those that completed the basic firefighter academy, and a nurse pinning ceremony.
By: Pristine Villarreal
May 21, 2024
