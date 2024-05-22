One Woman Injured In Indio Blaze

One woman was injured after a fire broke out in Indio last night. According to the Riverside County Fire Department. The blaze broke out at around 11pm in the 82-thousand block of Requa. When crews arrived they found heavy flames coming from one of the buildings units. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire in about thirty minutes, allowing for residents to re-enter the multifamily-building at around 12:55am Wednesday. One woman required medical attention and help from the American Red Cross.