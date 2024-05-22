Entertainment Report
Robert Drake To Perform At Oscar’s
Robert Drake the authentic fake, is set to perform at Oscar’s through September. Director Robert Drake will be performing with renowned special guests including the multi-talented singer, dancer, entertainer, actress and model Katy Monroe. Drake will also be joined by Jazz musician Carole Hampton who has performed with the likes of Frank Sinatra and Dizzy Gillespie. Tickets can be purchased at Oscar’s website, https://oscarspalmsprings.com/.
By: Pristine Villarreal
May 22, 2024
