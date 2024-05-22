Thelma the Unicorn Speaks: Brittany Howard Talks About First Voice Acting Role in Netflix Animated Film

Jared Hess and Lynn Wang have created a super-fun animated film that will make your heart sing! "Thelma the Unicorn," based on the children’s book series of the same name by Aaron Blabey, is fun and funny, sweet and delightful, with a rocking soundtrack! Take a look at my interview with Brittany Howard who is soooo good in the title role. She sparkles as Thelma the not-quite unicorn. "Thelma the Unicorn" is now streaming on Netflix. See our interview below. For our complete look at "Thelma the Unicorn," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/05/BRITTANY-HOWARD-TALKS-THELMA-THE-UNICORN.mp4