Acrisure Arena Preps For Western Conference Finals With New Menu

The team at Acrisure Arena continues to elevate the experience in all aspects for fans as we inch closer to the Western Conference Finals. Executive Chef, David Harvie has added a handful of new items for fans to try, all starting this Wednesday. New to the menu are, the TJ Dog, the Fuego in Hawaii Chicken Sandwich, and the Irish nachos. For those hoping for a vegetarian option, chefs have you covered, with substitutions like a grilled pineapple, instead of chicken, in their famous chicken sandwich. Again all of these snacks will be available at the arena, throughout the Western Conference Finals.