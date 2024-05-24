Coachella Valley Memorial Day Weekend Events

Many cities here in the Coachella Valley are hosting Memorial Day Weekend Events. Some of those are listed below: Cathedral City’s Memorial Day Observance: Monday, May 27th at Desert Memorial Park Cemetery from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Palm Desert Military Personnel Memorial Day Event: Monday, May 27th at Palm Desert Oasis Country Club at 11 a.m. Indian Wells Annual Memorial Day Ceremony: Monday, May 27th at Indian Wells Golf Resort at 9 a.m. Coachella’s Free Concert Series: Sunday, May 26th, at Veterans Memorial Park at 6 p.m.