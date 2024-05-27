News
18th Annual Memorial Day Awards Luncheon
Cathedral City hosted their 18th Annual Memorial Day Awards Luncheon. Awards were handed out by American Veterans Post 66 and Jon Castro Chapter 19 of Veterans for Peace. Members of the community were honored for their bravery and outstanding service. Some of those recognized include lieutenant Gustavo Ariaza with the Palm Springs Police Department and local Holocaust survivor Nicole Schapiro.
By: Pristine Villarreal
May 27, 2024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...