The Valley Honors Our Fallen Heroes

An observance took place at "Desert Memorial Park Cemetery" in Cathedral City. In Palm Desert, the Oasis Country Club hosted a military personnel Memorial Day Event. The City of Indian Wells also hosted an annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Indian Wells Golf Resort. And the City of Coachella held it’s free concert series at Veteran’s Memorial Park. Coachella Valley Cemetery District also took part in honoring our fallen heroes. The video for this story was provided by Coachella Valley Cemetery District.