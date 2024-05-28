Public Safety
Cathedral City School Placed On Lockdown
According to the Cathedral City Police Department, the unidentified man called the police dispatch line threatening the shooting, and a campus school resource officer heard the call, quickly placing the school on lockdown. Authorities then searched the school and surrounding area, including Nellie Coffman Middle School. No signs of any threats were found, and no suspect has been placed custody, at this time no further information has been provided.
By: Pristine Villarreal
May 28, 2024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...