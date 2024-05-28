Desert Living Now
Desert Living Now – West Hollywood’s 40th Anniversary
On today’s Desert Living, West Hollywood is celebrating its 40th anniversary and four decades of cultural innovation, diversity, and unparalleled experiences in one of Southern California’s most iconic cities. Joining us now to talk about this amazing celebration are Jeff Morris, chief marketing officer and Tom Keeley, president and CEO of West Hollywood Travel and Tourism board.
By: Pristine Villarreal
May 28, 2024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...