Local yoga studio helping women physically, mentally and emotionally

Yoga instructor and studio owner Alex Sabbag is taking her students on a journey: getting them on the mat, out of their heads and into the deep mind, body and soul. "Soul Dive Yoga exists as a place for the community to come exactly as you are and simply be," Sabbag said. Sabbag owns and operates Soul Dive Yoga on El Paseo in Palm Desert. a studio students say has transformed their lives one yoga session at a time. "When we are here, we are so focused on our space and in our activities, it’s just the most meaningful environment," said one student. "It means health, it means strength, it means vitality, it means life," said another student. During Women’s Health Month, Sabbag is releasing her book, Soul Dive: My Journey into the Deep, that’s written with the goal of inspiring others through her story. "This memoir chronicles my experience as a caregiver six years ago and the journey that I embarked upon to find healing and really live with more peace, purpose and presence," she said. Sabbag’s dedication to women’s health extends far beyond her studio and she’ll continue taking others into the deep, even after the month of May. For more information about Soul Dive Yoga, visit www.souldiveyoga.com. This story was written and reported by Kai Beech.