Nurses Rally Ahead Of Proposed Desert Regional Medical Center Sale

The hospital governed by Desert Healthcare District is currently under a lease to Tenet Healthcare. The lease expires in 2027, but Tenet has proposed to enter into a new 30 year lease which includes the ownership of the hospital at the end of the lease. That was proposed back in September and since then have revised their proposal as follows. It will provide $650 million over 30 years to the Desert Healthcare District. It increases the upfront payment by Tenet from $75 million to $100 million, and provides an accelerated payment schedule , so that the District receives the majority of payments during the first 19 years of the term. Tenet specifically commits to renovation and expansion of the emergency department and admitting areas at JFK Memorial Hospital at an estimated cost of approximately $60 million. They also ensure that any future modification of Desert Regional Medical Center would be designed to accommodate the current capacity. This story is written and reported by Tiani Jadulang.