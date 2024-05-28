Palm Desert Aquatic Center Offering Swim Lessons

As the weather continues to heat up, that also means more pool time. We visited the Palm Desert Aquatic Center to learn more about their summer programming, as well as tips for water safety. Drowning is the number one cause of death for children between the ages of 1 and 4 years old. And the second leading cause of death for children between the ages of 5 and 14. One of the ways to help kids be pool safe is to have them take swim lessons.