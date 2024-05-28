Seattle Kraken name Dan Bylsma head coach

The Seattle Kraken announced today Dan Bylsma has been named the second head coach in franchise history. Bylsma has served as the head coach of the Coachella Valley Firebirds for the past two season. And to answer your question, Coach Bylsma will remain in the Coachella Valley and join the Kraken following the conclusion of the Firebirds’ playoff run. It has been a remarkable two seasons for Bylsma and the Firebirds. Bylsma will finish his Firebirds tenure with a 94-32-11-7 regular season record. A record that saw a run to the Calder Cup Finals in the inaugural season, followed by the top spot in the Western Conference and a trip back to the Western Conference Finals. How this final run will end is still to be determined. Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Admirals is Wednesday, May 29 at 7 p.m. PT at Acrisure Arena.