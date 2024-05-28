News
Section 14 Negotiations Potentially Stall
Areva Martin, the attorney representing the Palms Springs Section 14 survivors group, rejected Palm Springs initial offer of 4.3 million in cash payments, and claimed her clients should be paid upward of 105 million. City officials stated that the city is shocked by the counter offer which could quote "easily bankrupt the city". They continued by saying city staff is preparing to reccommend working with survivors directly on cash payments.
By: Pristine Villarreal
May 28, 2024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...