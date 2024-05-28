SoCal Weather Briefing Tuesday May 28, 2024

Your SoCal ‘Tuesday Morning’ Weather Briefing! Aside from a few high clouds later today, the Coachella Valley will see lots of sunshine with slightly above normal highs just above 100° this afternoon. More of the same tomorrow but under totally clear skies. Winds will become a bit gusty in those wind-prone areas of the Desert during the late-afternoon/evening hours today and tomorrow. The Valley will see highs in the lower-100s all week long.