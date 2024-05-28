Stay Alert: Essential safety tips for rattlesnake season

With the weather warming and the seasons changing, there’s a danger slithering outdoors: rattlesnakes. "This is Mother Nature, there’s no laws or rules out here," said a group of hikers that is taking steps to avoid these venomous reptiles during their travel on the Bump and Grind Trail in Palm Desert. "Probably not have the music or air pods," one hiker said. To help keep you and your pets safe, NBC spoke with two local experts. First, we’ll start with CAL Fire who says rattlesnakes are often found hiding in the shade during late mornings and early evenings. CAL Fire firefighter/paramedic Ashlea Coski says its best to avoid rattlesnakes. If you do get bit, however, call 911 right away. "You can use a pen to mark where the bite is and then mark the time," she said. "And then every 15 minutes, you can mark it again if it continues to grow and go up." Up next, Dr. David Jeffrey at El Paseo Animal Hospital, is breaking down fact and fiction. "Things like Benadryl don’t help with snake invenonmations. Things like the rattlesnake vaccine have no proven benefit," he said. "Tourniquet, old school snake bite kits, sucking out the venom these are all myths about rattlesnake invenonmations that should be put to bed." When it comes to avoiding rattlesnakes, medical experts and outdoor enthusiasts agree, stay alert. "We’re on their turf, we’re in their home," said the group of hikers. "We just have to be respectful and mindful that this is their place and we’re just visiting." This story was written and repored by Kai Beech.