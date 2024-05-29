American Idol Winner Abi Carter To Appear At Firebird’s Game Friday

The Firebirds announced today American Idol winner and Indio native Abi Carter will sing the National Anthem and drop the ceremonial puck at this Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Admirals. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats prior to game time to make sure they do not miss out on pregame festivities. The Firebirds will host the Milwaukee Admirals in game two of the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals on Friday, May 31st at 7pm PT. Tickets are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com/coachella-valley-firebirds-tickets.