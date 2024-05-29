Desert Regional Medical Center Receives Perinatal Care Certification

Desert Regional Medical Center is the only hospital in the Coachella Valley designated as baby friendly according to breastfeeding education standards set out by the World Health Organization. Today’s Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care is just another addition to advanced services they provide. Perinatal care entails a lot of different aspects, from providing care for mothers and children prior to coming into the hospital, to their time spent at the hospital, to post hospital visits. And in order to receive this certification, Desert Regional Medical Center had to ensure that all of their resources were coordinated for their patients. This story was written and reported by Tiani Jadulang.