Desert Regional Tenet Deal Moves Forward

At last nights meeting, the Desert Healthcare District Board voted to work out contract details with Tenet Health over a 30 year lease. The vote did not finalize a transaction of the hospital to Tenet. However, it starts the process of putting the deal before the voters. Through the new proposal, Tenet would be able to buy the hospital from Desert Healthcare District at the end of the lease. Which is raising some concerns from local nurses, in a statement from National Nurses United States.