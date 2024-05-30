Former President Trump Found Guilty On All Counts In Hush Money Case

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts, after prosecutors alleged he falsified business records to hide hush money payments of $130,000 to adult film star, Stormy Daniels. This happened back in 2016, ahead of the presidential election. It stems from a romantic relationship Trump and Daniels reportedly had back in 2006. This trial lasted six weeks, and jurors reached their decision around 1:20 Eastern time earlier this afternoon. The former president addressed the media shortly after the verdict outside the courtroom. As for sentencing, that’s set for July 11th. The judge could sentence Trump to probation for up to four years for each count in state prison, with a maximum of 20 years. Trump is expected to appeal, which would push any time served until after the election.