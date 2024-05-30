Inside the Artificially Cultured Meat World of Hulu’s “Blood Free”

Han Hyo-joo is one busy actress. After the fantastic "Moving" comes the equally thrilling "Blood Free." It’s a 2024 South Korean thriller drama television series written by Lee Soo-yeon and directed by Park Chul-hwan. It’s about BF, the biotech company that started the era of artificially cultured meat. Han Hyo-joo stars as Yun Ja-yu, the founder and CEO of BF Group. I spent some time with the actress as she takes us inside the making of "Blood Free. "Blood Free" is now available to stream on Hulu. Take a look at my interview with the actress (take note, there’s a translator so you may experience a momentary lag in the video). document.createElement('video'); https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/05/BLOOD-FREE-INTERVIEW-.mp4