Suffering In Silence Update, May 31, 2024 on Fred Roggin Show
Mary Strong reports ongoing problems at the Riverside Animal Shelter, including inaccurate data and high euthanasia rates. Despite a recent meeting with Supervisor Manuel Perez, public records requests have been denied, and discrepancies in animal records persist. Advocates are pushing for change in a meeting scheduled for June 13th.
By: NBC Palm Springs
May 31, 2024
