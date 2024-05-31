Suffering in Silence

Suffering In Silence Update, May 31, 2024 on Fred Roggin Show

Mary Strong reports ongoing problems at the Riverside Animal Shelter, including inaccurate data and high euthanasia rates. Despite a recent meeting with Supervisor Manuel Perez, public records requests have been denied, and discrepancies in animal records persist. Advocates are pushing for change in a meeting scheduled for June 13th.

May 31, 2024

