Automotive Industry Pioneer, Bob Kelley, Passes Away At 96

At one time Bob Kelley was known by many as one of the most knowledgeable used-car minds in the country. He helped create a system that has changed the game for dealerships for over 50 years now. Kelley was quite literally born into the automotive industry, he got his start working as a lot boy for his family dealership at the age of 15 before leaving to serve in World War II. "After the war he came and rejoined the family business, at which time he appraised cars he estimated reconditioning, recondition the cars priced them and sold them." Charlie Vogelheim, Bob Kelley’s son-in-law says. Vogelheim tells us, it was Bob’s uncle, Les Kelley who originally founded the Kelley Car Company, which was at one time known as the largest car dealership in the world, before eventually evolving into Kelley Blue Book. Kelley Blue Book became a place where Les would curate a list of cars and the prices he would pay for them. There, Bob Kelley took responsibility for publishing the Blue Book, six times a year, "I would argue that at a moment in time he was one of if not the most knowledgeable person in United States on the cars of the day and the cars that were out there." Vogelheim says. For years, Bob, who was originally from Los Angeles, enjoyed staying at his residences here in the Coachella Valley, before calling Indian Wells his permanent home. "He just loved it out there. He was an avid golf player and certainly that was a big part of it, but also he was a tennis player and not only a player, but a fan. He loved the sunshine, he loved the warmth, and really loved being in and around the Coachella Valley." Vogelheim adds. Bob sold KBB.com several years ago and had been retired from the industry for over 20 years. It’s safe to say Kelley was a true pioneer in the automotive industry, with local dealerships still using the system he created "I would say his legacy lives on forever for us because I mean, we’re using his system and that system is not going away anytime soon. He taught me the value of cars. He taught me how to work with customers and say hey, look, this is what it is. You know, this is your car, this your miles and this is what we can offer you for it." Billie Prudeholm, the Used Car Manager at Honda of The Desert says. Bob Kelley passed away on May 28th at the age of 96. He is survived by his wife Wanda, his ten children, 12 grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.