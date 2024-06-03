Desert X Art Club exhibition showcases local talents

This year’s Desert X Art Club exhibition is a presentation of paintings, sculptures and all kinds of creativity. "It’s a pretty amazing collection," said Max Finneran, Desert X Art Club’s education producer. "Desert X this year was in 14 after school clubs and expanded learning with Desert Sands Unified (School District). Finneran says this program helps young local artists engage and explore contemporary art. "We want this education program to show kids not only the value of this desert that they call home but the value of their owns voices of artists Students are calling the Desert X Art Club a community and adding it gives them outlets both artistically and emotionally. "It shows me stories and emotions that I maybe never have seen before or maybe never have taken account," said one student. "It’s also helped me learn to get more confident with my art and do more," added another student. While the exhibition is only temporary, students say its impacts are everlasting. "Art isn’t about being perfect," a student said. "It’s about the story it tells." This year’s Desert X Art Club exhibition is being displayed at College of the Desert through June 7. This story was written and reported by Kai Beech.