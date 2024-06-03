Savoring The Start Of Summer During Restaurant Week

What can make you more happy, than finding a special dish only served for one week? That’s exactly what diners can look forward to for this year’s Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week. It’s the perfect way to savor the start of summer, with over 100 restaurants participating across the entire Valley. For 16 years, this week shows off the incredible diversity of the desert’s culinary scene. It also supports the local restaurant businesses. But the best part- having an excuse to cave into your cravings. This story was written and reported by Carmela Karcher.