10th Annual Arenas Pride Mixer

The 10th Annual Arenas Pride Progressive Mixer is taking place right now on Arena’s Road. Hosted by the Palm Springs Chamber Of Commerce this year businessess include Chill Bar, Dick’s on Arena’s, Quadz, Hunters and others. For further information, please visit the event website, www.//pschamber.org/event. If you have any inquiries, feel free to contact the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce.

By: Pristine Villarreal

June 4, 2024

