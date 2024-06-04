News
Cooling Centers Beginning To Open
Extreme temperatures can have a direct impact on your health. So to keep locals safe, local cooling centers are now open to keep locals safe from the heat. These centers provide an air conditioned space and help residents lower their home utility costs by conserving energy. Riverside County operates many of these centers, which began welcoming visitors on June 1st including the City of Indio’s Senior Center.
By: Pristine Villarreal
June 4, 2024
