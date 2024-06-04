Desert Healthcare District Looks To Improve Air Quality

Desert Healthcare District hosted a meeting for local leaders this afternoon, giving them the opportunity to share their ideas on how we can better improve our air quality here in the desert. "We’re noticing that poor air quality seems to be something that these last couple of years has been incrementally getting worse and worse throughout the Coachella Valley." Alejandro Espinoza, the Chief of Community Engagement for Desert Healthcare District and Foundation says. DHCD laid out studies done within the past 10 years, giving participants the chance to evaluate how it has greatly impacted the health of all individuals within the valley. Experts tell us after Tropical Storm Hilary, we’re seeing conditions worsen. Studies from 2018 to 2020 show about six days of poor air quality each year, with that increasing in recent months. "Now we’re seeing more and more of that post Hilary, we know that post Hilary, you know, moved a lot of dust and mud and deposited it throughout the Coachella Valley." Espinoza adds. Leaving some residents concerned. "Two of my children have asthma. I truly do believe it is because all three of my kids have been raised here in the Coachella Valley. I believe very much has come from the environmental factors here." Jennifer Braun, a representative for the Boys & Girls Club of Coachella Valley says. The more than 30 organizations involved had one job each, to brainstorm ideas on how improvements can be made. With many leaning towards educating the youth. "First and foremost, education of our kids. Second is giving them a space to do so, as the Boys & Girls Club, we have a gym, every one of our club houses, and every single one of our kids are welcome to come." Braun adds. Others say, directly involving the community with one-another is the way to go. "That’s using ethnic media sources, that is educating community leaders like using the promotor model." Ann Cheney, the Associate Professor in The School Of Medicine for UCR says. Now, all of these suggestions could play apart in DHCD’s one million dollar RFP, which will be released at their summit later this fall. "We’re bringing key stakeholders, we’re bringing community members, researchers, from all different different organizations to kind of bring everybody together under one roof to talk about these key topics that are impacting the Coachella Valley." Espinoza says. The summit takes place in September of this year, and many of the key stakeholders in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting will be able to apply for grants with their own unique programs and interventions.