News
Riverside County Supervisors Approve Raises
Despite public criticism and opposition from two board members, the Board of Supervisors approved significant pay raises for its members and five other Riverside County elected officials. The final hearing on the pay scale revisions took place during this morning’s board meeting. The Board of Supervisors will receive 19% salary increases with the exception of Supervisor Kevin Jeffries who voted against the raises, he maintains his current salary.
By: Pristine Villarreal
June 4, 2024
