Indio Power Outage
IID reported that power had been restored to 135 customers around 7:30, and all power was restored to the remaining 679 customers around 1:30 this afternoon. But it was a hot morning for those left without their air conditioning. Experts say its important to have a plan in place this summer in the event of rolling blackouts. They suggest locating your nearest cooling center, keeping water in the house, and storing battery operated devices.
By: Pristine Villarreal
June 5, 2024
