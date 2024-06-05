PSPD Awarded Grant To Help Tackle Retail Theft

The Palm Springs Police Department is asking for business owners help to combat retail theft. After receiving a grant of close to 5 million dollars, they will develop the tools to do just that. They’re asking business owners to take a survey, which can be found on all of PSPD’s social media page, which gathers basic information about the owned business, including information, for example, if they’ve ever been victim to a theft or robbery. All this, apart of the grant, which helps PSPD determine what areas might need extra security. This story was written and reported by Tiani Jadulang.