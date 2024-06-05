Rose Byrne and Tony Goldwyn Talk to Manny the Movie Guy About “Ezra”

"Ezra" is a heartwarming film about an autistic boy who makes everyone around him look through a different lens. Bobby Cannavale is fantastic as the stand-up comedian father co-parenting his autistic boy Ezra (the wonderful William Fitzgerald) with his ex-wife Jenna played by Rose Byrne. Vera Farmiga, Whoopi Goldberg, Rainn Wilson Tony Goldwyn stars as Jenna’s boyfriend and also directs this satisfying and thoughtful film. I spent some time with Goldwyn and Byrne to talk about the genesis of the movie, what we can learn from the film, and how production found their Ezra. "Ezra" is now out in select theaters. See our interview below. For our complete look at "Ezra," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/06/EZRA-INTERVIEW.mp4