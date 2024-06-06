Dr. Carreon Foundation Scholarship Awards Banquet

The Dr. Carreon Foundation’s Scholarship Awards Banquet is taking place this Sunday. Nearly 70 students will be awarded. The ceremony will be held at Coachella Valley High School and will celebrate nearly 70 students with food and music while hearing from guest speakers including Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. The event is open to everyone in the community and seats are still available. Money raised from the event will be applied to next year’s Class of 2025 scholarships.