2024 Philippine Independence Day Celebration in the Coachella Valley

The National Alliance of Filipino-Americans in the Coachella Valley celebrated Philippine Independence Day at the Family YMCA of the Desert in Palm Desert. The festivities included sampling of Filipino food, music, karaoke, beauty pageant, and honoring those who have helped advance the cause of Filipino-Americans right here in the desert. Manny the Movie Guy served as the host and NBC Palm Springs reporter Tiani Jadulang won the title of Binibining Kalayaan or Miss Filipino Independence Day 2024. From all of us at NBC Palm Springs, Happy Philippine Independence Day. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/06/2024-PHILIPPINE-INDEPENDENCE-DAY-KALAYAAN.mp4