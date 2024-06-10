Entertainment Report
“Beautifully Broken”, A Song That Speaks To All Who Listen
It’s been said that country music has emphasized importance on storytelling as much as it does melody. Singer and songwriter Brian Scott says he started working on his most recent track right after the Covid pandemic, and the lyrics were quite personal for him. But it turns out, the story of "Beautifully Broken" is resonating with everyone who hears it. This story was written and reported by David Reese.
By: Pristine Villarreal
June 10, 2024
