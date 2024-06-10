Desert Care Network Hosts Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive

For the past 9 years, the Desert Care Network has helped push for food security here in the Coachella Valley. Every June, all three of their hospitals host the ‘Healthy over hungry cereal drive’ benefiting FIND Food Bank. "During the summer months, schools are closed and the kids are at home so they’re not getting that first meal of the day at school, and this allows them because of Find Food Banks mobile markets to be able to have access to food year round." Linda Evans, the Chief Strategy Officer for the Desert Care Network says. This drive focuses strictly on cereal donations. All are welcome to participate via drop-off stations located in the lobbies of JFK Memorial Hospital, Desert Regional Medical Center, and Hi-Desert Medical Center. The drive takes place over the span of ten days total. Come June 14th, FIND Food Bank then takes over, picking up all donations and dispersing them throughout their 44 free-mobile markets, many of which take place at local schools throughout the valley. "Children and families can go. They receive their school meals during the summertime, and then on top of that, instead of having to go to a different location, they can pick up the family supplies from FIND Food Bank at these free community mobile markets." Debbie Espinosa, the CEO and President of FIND Food Bank says. Throughout the months of June, July, and August, FIND Food Bank helps feed and provide basic necessities to close to 120,000 residents, and this cereal drive helps provide additional resources. "We also distribute it to over 100 agency partners, the soup kitchens and the food pantries that are distributing to their clients too as well in order for them to have x equitable access also." Espinosa adds. As each hospital is pushing to collect cereal for students, they add their own friendly competition to the drive, awarding a trophy to the hospital that collects the most amount of cereal boxes. "It encourages our employees who are caring, for obviously our patients day in and day out, but they also are very community minded and they want to do something above and beyond that." Evans adds. Again, these drop off boxes will be in the lobbies of all Desert Care Network Hospitals until June 14th, available for the public to donate to as well. Donations can also be made at FIND Food Bank’s Distribution Center and online on their website linked below. https://findfoodbank.org/