How James Patterson Continued Michael Crichton’s Work in “Eruption”

James Patterson finishes what Michael Crichton left off in the new angry volcano thriller "Eruption." How did the project come about, why did Crichton’s widow, Sherri, pick Patterson to complete the work, and will it be a movie? Yes it’s very cinematic much like how "Jurassic Park" was before it was turned into a movie. If "Jurassic" was my summer read of 1991, and "Along Came a Spider" in summer of 1993, "Eruption" is my page-turner this summer. It’s fun to figure out where Michael Crichton’s ideas ended and James Patterson’s began. "Eruption" is now out in bookstores and online stores everywhere. I sat down with both Patterson and Sherri Crichton to talk about "Eruption." See our interview below. For our complete look at "Eruption," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/06/ERUPTION-INTERVIEW.mp4