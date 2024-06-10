News
Palm Springs Air Museum Renovations Take Flight
It’s finally happening. The Palm Springs Air Museum is getting a makeover. HED, in collaboration with Cioffi Architect, recently held the groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of this significant expansion of the museum. It marks a new phase for the nearly 30 year old building, evolving from a beloved local attraction to a well known destination meant to preserve and educate the role air-power has played for decades. Renderings courtesy of HED
By: Pristine Villarreal
June 10, 2024
