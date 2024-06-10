News
Palm Springs Library Starts Summer Reading Program
"Read, Renew, Repeat" starts today. The Palm Springs Library puts the six week-long program for students of all reading levels. The program focuses on sustainability. Recycling and being good stewards of our planets resources. Participants will also have the chance to win Amazon gift cards, free books, and even a Playstation 5. You can register online at the library’s website, https://www.palmspringsca.gov/library.
By: Pristine Villarreal
June 10, 2024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...