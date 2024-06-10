News

Palm Springs Library Starts Summer Reading Program

"Read, Renew, Repeat" starts today. The Palm Springs Library puts the six week-long program for students of all reading levels. The program focuses on sustainability. Recycling and being good stewards of our planets resources. Participants will also have the chance to win Amazon gift cards, free books, and even a Playstation 5. You can register online at the library’s website, https://www.palmspringsca.gov/library.

By: Pristine Villarreal

June 10, 2024

