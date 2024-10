2024 Calder Cup Finals to begin Friday

The American Hockey League has released potential schedules for the 2024 Calder Cup Finals. The Western Conference champion Coachella Valley Firebirds await their opponent between the Cleveland Monsters and the Hershey Bears. Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals will take place on Wednesday in Hershey. If Hershey wins: Game 1- Friday, June 14 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7:00 p.m. Game 2- Sunday, June 16 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 5:00 p.m. Game 3- Tuesday, June 18 – Hershey @ Coachella Valley, 10:00 p.m. Game 4- Thursday, June 20 – Hershey @ Coachella Valley, 10:00 p.m. *Game 5- Saturday, June 22 – Hershey @ Coachella Valley, 9:00 p.m. *Game 6- Tuesday, June 24 – Coachella Valley @ Hershey, 7:00 p.m. *Game 7- Thursday, June 26 – Coachella Valley @ Hershey, 7:00 p.m. *if necessary.. All times Eastern –or– If Cleveland wins: Game 1- Friday, June 14 – Cleveland at Coachella Valley, 10:00 p.m. Game 2- Sunday, June 16 – Cleveland at Coachella Valley, 6:00 p.m. Game 3- Tuesday, June 18 – Coachella Valley at Cleveland, 7:00 p.m. Game 4- Thursday, June 20 – Coachella Valley at Cleveland, 7:00 p.m. *Game 5- Saturday, June 22 – Coachella Valley at Cleveland, 7:00 p.m. *Game 6- Monday, June 24 – Cleveland @ Coachella Valley, 10 :00 p.m. *Game 7- Wednesday, June 26 – Cleveland @ Coachella Valley, 10:00 p.m. Finals to begin Friday