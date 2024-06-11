Carmen Fire Burns Through 64 Acres With 10% Containment

Riverside County Fire Department got a call for a vegetation fire in Cabazon at 12:48 p.m., Tuesday afternoon. The fire, named, the Carmen Fire was located off of Bonita Avenue and Elm Street, burning through 64 acres, with only 10% containment at 4 p.m. CalFire told NBC Palm Springs that the smoke, shut down the nearby railroad for a short period of time, even impacting drivers traveling on Interstate 10 for some time. No injuries were reported, but four outbuildings were destroyed. As of 6 p.m., firefighters remain on the scene, continuing to contain the fire, and will be on scene for several hours Tuesday evening.