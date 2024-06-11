Desert Living Now – Desiree Matthews

Desert Living Now
On today’s Desert Living, we’re going to talk about schizophrenia. It’s a complex and chronic brain disorder that has no cure and affects about 2.8 million adults. It’s a challenging journey, not only for the patient but also their loved ones. Board certified psychiatric nurse practitioner, Desiree Matthews is with us to discuss the realities of living with this condition.
By: Pristine Villarreal
June 11, 2024
