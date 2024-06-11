Ken Goldin Talks Season 2 of “King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch”on Netflix

Ken Goldin and his show "King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch" returns to Netflix for season 2. I sat down with the collector to talk about the second season, his most expensive collectible ever, and why do people love collecting? Both season 1 and 2 of "King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch" are now available to stream on Netflix. See our interview below. For our uncut interview with Ken Goldin, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/06/Ken_Goldin_Talks__King_of_Collectibles_.mp4