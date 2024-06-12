A group dedicated to helping local students achieve their academic dreams

Ricardo Loretta is the executive director of the Dr. Carreon Foundation. Founded in 1991, by Dr. Reynaldo Carreon, who dedicated his life to enhancing the lives of Mexican-American families in our Valley. This foundation has raised nearly 2 million dollars helping send more than 900 Mexican-American students from the Coachella Valley to colleges and universities and including trade schools. This year, the foundation is expanding its scholarships to support students of African, Native American, and Asian ethnicities. To be eligible, students must carry a 2.5 GPA, identify with a minority ethnicity, demonstrate qualities of good citizenship, and be a full-time student enrolled at a school located in the Eastern Inland Empire. With. Dr. Carreon’s legacy now immortalized through tributes like a park, an academy, and a hospital, the Carreon Foundation continues helping students maximize their potential while building better futures for their families and their communities. This story was written and reported by Kai Beech.