“Perfect Match” Season 2 Female Cast Members Spill the Beans on Netflix Reality Series

I had a great time talking to some of the female cast members of the new season of "Perfect Match." There’s Tolu (the Nigerian hottie), Micah (ready for marriage?), Jess (calls herself hot body mama), and Xanthi (says she loves bad boys). Take a look at our interview as they take you inside the making of the reality show. "Perfect Match" season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix. See our interview below. For our uncut interviews with the cast of "Perfect Match," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/06/Female_Cast_Members_of_Netflix_s__Perfect_Match_.mp4